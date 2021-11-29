Southbound 710 Freeway temporarily shut down in Long Beach after pedestrian struck, killed

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach were temporarily shut down Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.The crash was reported around 3 a.m. near the 405 Freeway, but it's unclear how many vehicles were involved.Traffic was being diverted off the southbound lanes, creating a backup for early morning commuters.All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.