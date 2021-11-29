Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Traffic
Southbound 710 Freeway temporarily shut down in Long Beach after pedestrian struck, killed
KABC
By ABC7.com staff
Deadly crash prompts full closure of SB 710 Freeway in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach were temporarily shut down Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.
The crash was reported around 3 a.m. near the 405 Freeway, but it's unclear how many vehicles were involved.
Traffic was being diverted off the southbound lanes, creating a backup for early morning commuters.
All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
