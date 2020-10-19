Weather

Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning

JUNEAU, Alaska (KABC) -- Parts of southern Alaska are under a tsunami warning after a reported magnitude 7.5 earthquake off Sand Point, Alaska.

The quake hit at 1:54 p.m. in the ocean just south of the Alaska peninsula and was followed by aftershocks measuring 5.2 and 4.3.

It was initially estimated at 7.4 and then the magnitude was upgraded to 7.5.

Southern California officials say there is no threat of tsunami off the coast here.

