u.s. & world

Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead

DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the nine people killed in a shooting overnight in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio:

  • Lois Oglesby, 27
  • Megan Betts, 22
  • Saeed Saleh, 38
  • Derrick Fudge, 57
  • Logan Turner, 30
  • Nicholas Cumer, 25
  • Thomas McNichols, 25
  • Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36
  • Monica Brickhouse, 39


Responding officers also fatally shot the gunman, identified by police as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio. Authorities said Megan Betts, who was killed in the shooting, was the suspect's sister.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the gunman was carrying a .223-caliber rifle, had additional high-capacity magazines with him and was wearing body armor.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Sunday's shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal shootinggun violenceohiomass shootingactive shooteru.s. & world
RELATED
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
U.S. & WORLD
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Trump orders flags to half-staff for El Paso, Dayton victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Families still searching for loved ones after tragic El Paso shooting
Castaic area brush fire near 5 Freeway grows to 150 acres
Power restored for Irvine customers after substation fire sparks outage
Jail escapee takes witness stand in kidnap, torture case
Show More
2 more arrests made after Huntington Beach fight that left officers injured
3 dead, 1 other injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach
August 2 is Sesame Street Day in Los Angeles
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
Orange County vets training in solar power industry
More TOP STORIES News