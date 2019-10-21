9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car crashed into a fire hydrant at an intersection in Canoga Park, leaving at least nine people injured and sending streams of water from the sheared hydrant into the street Sunday evening.The crash occurred near the intersection of De Soto Avenue and Sherman Way shortly before 9 p.m.Footage from AIR7 HD showed firefighters attempting to turn off the water from the sheared hydrant as the water went flying into the air and damaged a nearby shoe store.The water led to structural damage of the Warehouse Shoe Sale, including a roof collapse, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The nine people injured were transported to hospitals, with four having suffered what was described as "potentially life-threatening" injuries.Another damaged vehicle was spotted near the hydrant.Firefighters were later able to stop water from flowing.