sharks

Massive 883-pound shark tracked off New Jersey coast

By Annie McCormick
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive 883-pound shark recently tracked off NJ

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- A nearly 900-pound, 11-foot-long great white shark pinged off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey as she made her way north last weekend.

Her name is Freya, and she was tagged and continues to be tracked by OCEARCH, an ocean research organization. On Tuesday, Freya, who weighs 883 pounds, pinged off the coast of Rhode Island.

Friday's ping was close to the shoreline, but Captain John Malecki of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol said there is no need to panic as this time of year it's normal for sharks to migrate north.

He says even dolphins are rarely seen close to where surfers or swimmers would be.

RELATED: : 'Oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth': Lobster diver describes being swallowed by humpback
EMBED More News Videos

A lobster diver told WCVB about his near-death experience inside a humpback whale's mouth off Cape Cod.



"It's highly unlikely. I had an old captain who told me once that the only sharks you have to worry about in AC are the loan sharks," said Malecki.

Still, he said if they hear about a tracked shark nearby, they do notify lifeguards to stay alert. In his 25 years, however, Malecki said he never had to do that.

Last July, a 10-foot great white shark known as "Miss May" was spotted near Atlantic City beaches.

The head of OCEARCH, Chris Fischer, gave some advice on what to look for.

RELATED: Great white shark caught off New Jersey coast by sport fishermen

"If you walk out to the beach and the birds are crashing on bait, and game fish are crashing on bait - if there's seals on top of that - then you might have a larger predator coming in to balance that system," said Fischer.

Tuesday's rainy weather made way for excellent surfing conditions.

Don Milora of Ventnor City hit the waves with his surfboard and said he would not do anything differently if Freya or any other shark were to ping close by again.

"They've always been here, but now we're monitoring them more so we know where they're at," said Milora.

Beachgoers like Brandon Smith of West Philadelphia said he would stay on the beach.

"A 900-pound shark -- I'm definitely not getting in the water with. That's definitely respecting nature. I'm cool right here," said Smith pointing to the sand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbeachessharksoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARKS
Great white shark caught off NJ coast by sport fishermen
Women have close encounter with hammerhead sharks: WATCH
Great white shark population increasing off California coast
Video shows girl, 6, narrowly escape shark in Hawaii
TOP STORIES
Cows stampede through Pico Rivera neighborhood
Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested for marijuana possession
Vanessa Bryant, other families reach settlement in wrongful-death suit
Homicides, violent crime, gun violence rise in LA
LA Councilman announces plan to clear Venice homeless camps
Average LA County gas price at highest level since 2015
LA street vendors call for moratorium on enforcement
Show More
Olvera Street merchants get break on back rent
Bodycam footage released in shooting death of Stockton Officer Inn
History made with first-ever U.S. Skateboarding Olympic team
Houston hospital says 153 employees who refused COVID vaccine have resigned or been fired
Man gets stuck in Red Cross donation box in Lomita
More TOP STORIES News