2 killed in crash involving wrong-way driver on 91 Freeway in Long Beach; all EB lanes closed

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of eastbound Route 91 just west of Atlantic Ave in #LongBeach BLOCKED due to traffic collision involving wrong-way driver, resulting in two fatalities. Northbound I-710 connector to EB Route 91 also CLOSED. Duration unknown. Avoid area. Seek other routes. pic.twitter.com/aDiq5xn0oK — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 25, 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed Sunday morning in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.The violent crash was reported at about 5:20 a.m. near Atlantic Avenue, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. They were not immediately identified.One of the cars involved in the incident was described as a newer-model Dodge Challenger, investigators said.The northbound connector road from the northbound 710 Freeway to the eastbound 91 Freeway also shut down as a cleanup operation and investigation into the cause of the crash got underway.No estimate of when lanes would be reopened was given.