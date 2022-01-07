Traffic

91 Freeway: New lane opens between Corona and Anaheim, offering some relief to commuters

EMBED <>More Videos

91 Freeway: New lane opens between Corona and Anaheim

There's some relief for commuters in Riverside and Orange Counties as a new lane on the westbound side of the 91 Freeway is now open.

The 2-mile-long stretch between Green River Road in Corona to the 241 Toll Road in Anaheim Hills opened Thursday night -- a day ahead of schedule.

The westbound side of the freeway will close on Friday night so crews can install a sign, reopening Saturday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficorange countyriverside countyfreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County reports record-breaking daily new COVID cases
LA County firefighter dies after Rancho Palos Verdes house fire
'Women of the Movement' looks at story of Emmett Till
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M
Mountain lion believed to be P-22 spotted near Griffith Park
Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
Rep. Waters recalls terror of Capitol riot: 'I would have been killed'
Show More
BMW's color-changing concept car will mess with your head
Robbers tie up 2 women during home invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks
Now hiring: Super Bowl LVI at SoFi needs halftime crew members
Capitol attack: Notable Southern Californians facing charges
Billie Eilish, Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022
More TOP STORIES News