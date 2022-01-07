91 Freeway: New lane opens between Corona and Anaheim, offering some relief to commuters

There's some relief for commuters in Riverside and Orange Counties as a new lane on the westbound side of the 91 Freeway is now open.
The 2-mile-long stretch between Green River Road in Corona to the 241 Toll Road in Anaheim Hills opened Thursday night -- a day ahead of schedule.
The westbound side of the freeway will close on Friday night so crews can install a sign, reopening Saturday morning.
