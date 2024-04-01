Most WB lanes of 91 Freeway shut down after person struck, killed in Yorba Linda area

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Several lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway were shut down Monday morning after a person was struck and killed in the Yorba Linda area.

The crash was reported just after midnight at Gypsum Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

A person got out of their vehicle when they were hit and killed, but additional details were not available.

Several hours after the deadly incident, all westbound lanes except for the FasTrak lanes were shut down, backing up traffic all the way to the 15 Freeway in Corona.

An estimated reopening time was not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.