Westbound 91 Freeway through Corona reopens ahead of schedule after weekend closure

The westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway - which were closed all weekend due to construction - reopened on Sunday, hours ahead of schedule.
Crews completed the work on the Express Lane Connector Project between North McKinley and Main streets.
The Riverside County Transportation Commission said the must be completed to meet the demands of drivers who use the FasTrak Express lanes.
When it's all done in 2023, the project will add a connector from the SR-91 to I-15 in a northern direction. Right now, there's only a connector from SR-91 to I-15 to the south.
For more information on the project, visit the Riverside County Transportation Commission's website.