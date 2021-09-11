Society

Orange County teen helps create new home for siblings of 9/11 Survivor Tree

By
SoCal teen helps create new home for 9/11 Survivor Tree siblings

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Parin Ladva, 13, from Orange County never thought he'd be a part of September 11th history.

In researching ideas for his Eagle Scout project, the now 8th grader stumbled upon something of great significance in Orange County: three sibling trees from the so-called 9/11 "Survivor Tree," the last living thing to leave Ground Zero.

And so he got to work, fundraising and finding volunteers to not only help plant the trees, but also help build what he's named Legacy Courtyard, located inside the Farm + Food Lab at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine.

He finished the project in time to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

