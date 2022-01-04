Traffic

I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds of drivers stranded

EMBED <>More Videos

I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded

WOODFORD, Virginia -- An icy traffic nightmare continues to unfold in Virginia following Monday's winter storm.

Hundreds of drivers have been stuck on I-95 between Washington, DC and Richmond for hours.

It happened after six tractor trailers crashed in heavy snow and ice, shutting down all lanes.

Video and images posted on social media showed the interstate has become a virtual parking lot.

WATCH: Raw video of the pileup

EMBED More News Videos

Video shows the icy traffic nightmare unfoldiing on I-95 between Washington, DC and Richmond, Virginia.



Our ABC sister station in Washington, DC reports many of them were forced to spend the night in their cars, some stuck for more than 12 hours, because they were unable to get through the snow and downed trees.

According to the state department of transportation, parts of the interstate remain closed as snow plows and tow trucks are on the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficvirginiaicesnowweathertraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County COVID hospitalizations surpass 2,000
LAUSD now requiring negative COVID test before school starts
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Mom, daughter killed in crash caused by driver suspected of DUI
Powerball jackpot: $575 million up for grabs in Wednesday drawing
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
Jury finds Elizabeth Holmes guilty on multiple counts
Show More
Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, agent tells ABC
Actor David Koechner arrested for suspected DUI in Simi Valley
Fire engine blocked by illegal parking along Wrightwood mountain roads
Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready pizza no longer costs $5
New COVID safety measures for LA County schools
More TOP STORIES News