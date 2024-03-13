12-year-old boy stays shockingly calm after leopard strolls into building - VIDEO

What would you do if a leopard casually strolled into the room you were in? Well, here's how a 12-year-old boy handled the scary situation, and he stayed remarkably calm.

NASHIK, India (KABC) -- A 12-year-old boy is making headlines for his quick thinking after a leopard casually walked into an office while he was inside playing with a phone.

Security footage from a wedding hall office in Nashik shows the boy entering the office with his father.

Moments later, the father leaves and the boy stays behind, sitting on a bench near the door.

Suddenly, a leopard calmly walks in off the street and passes the boy, who quickly gets up, slowly walks out and closes the door, trapping the leopard inside.

Authorities quickly responded and said the leopard -- a 5-year-old male -- was tranquilized and safely removed.