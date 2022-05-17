Celebrating AAPIHM: Southern California's longest running antique store celebrates Chinese art

PASADENA (KABC) -- A family-owned store on Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard has the distinction of being the oldest continually operating Asian antique shops in the United States. "F Suie One Company" has been in business since 1888."My grandmother had a great idea of selling antiques," said co-owner Leslee See Leong. "She had a friend who was a soldier of fortune in China at that time. And so he gathered those things for my grandmother, and sent them to Los Angeles. We were the mainstay of the Asian Antique business. Now we look back at it and think 'Oh he took all these treasures from China!' But if he hadn't gone back and gotten those treasures, they would have been destroyed in the Cultural Revolution. He saved so much of the artwork from China.""I definitely feel the responsibility because of all of the people who have come before. It's just a great history, "said co-owner Joe Schulman. "I'm learning something every day. We've enjoyed every minute of it."