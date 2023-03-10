Fullerton police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in a trash can at a gas station Thursday.

Abandoned newborn baby found crying in trash can at Fullerton gas station, police say

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fullerton police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in a trash can at a gas station Thursday.

The baby was found crying in the restroom at the Chevron station at 944 W. Orangethorpe Ave. Thursday afternoon, police said. There was no parent located in the area. The child was transported to a local hospital.

It's not immediately clear if the mother gave birth at the Chevron.

Since 2001, California has had a Safely Surrendered Baby Law which seeks to reduce infant deaths by allowing parents to safety surrender their newborns at a hospital, fire station or other designated site within 72 hours of birth. The surrender can be done confidentially and without fear of prosecution.