Abandoned dog reunited with owner who left heartbreaking note

An animal shelter in Tennessee shared a heart-wrenching note in hopes of reuniting an abandoned dog with her family.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- An animal shelter in Tennessee shared a heart-wrenching note and reunited an abandoned dog with her family.

The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga posted to Facebook that the dog was found wandering with a note on her collar earlier this week.

It read, "My name is Lilo. Please love me. My mom can't keep me and is homeless with two kids. She tried her best but can't get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me and I'm a great dog and love to be loved on. Please don't abuse me."

The shelter said Lilo, who was found wandering with her collar and leash still attached, has now been reunited with her owner!

The shelter also noted that it has connections with "resources and agencies who are ready and willing to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness."

MORE ANIMAL STORIES

After 14 failed adoptions, Wake County dog 'Ronald' finally gets new home

VIDEO: Drone captures rare moment moose sheds antlers in forest

Giant toad, dubbed Toadzilla, found in Australia, may be a record-breaker