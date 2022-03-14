entertainment

Hit workplace comedy 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for second season

New episodes return on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.
EMBED <>More Videos

Abbott Elementary prepares for debut on 6abc with nods to West Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Quinta Brunson's hit workplace comedy "Abbott Elementary" has officially been renewed for a second season on ABC.

Principal Ava Coleman made the announcement on social media Monday.



"Abbott Elementary" follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal - as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

But while the show is comical, it also teaches some tough lessons about the state of education.

Brunson, a West Philadelphia native, said she named the fictitious Philadelphia school (and the show) after her 6th-grade teacher, Ms. Joyce Abbott.

The hilarious mockumentary became ABC's first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere. It's this season's No. 1 new comedy in adults 18-49, in a tie with "Ghost" on CBS.

New episodes return on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. You can also stream the episodes on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtentertainmentcomedyabcotrc
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Comedian Katt Williams abruptly ends Nashville show due to bomb threat
'Queen of Basketball' gets assist from Shaquille O'Neal, Stephen Curry
'Super Nintendo World' to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Disney Channel reboots 'Raven's Home' with a twist
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video: LAPD officer tackles man carrying infant during chase
Riverside police searching for mother suspected of abducting her sons
Placentia school assistant principal takes own life on campus
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
Business owner in coma after attack in Inglewood
Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominations
California school mask mandate lifted, but not for LAUSD
Show More
Pfizer's CEO says 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed
Deputy fatally shoots man who rammed patrol cars in Palmdale
Video shows man flung onto street trying to stop CA car burglary
PCH reopens in Malibu after driver hits power pole
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
More TOP STORIES News