'Abbott Elementary' Launches 'Lunch Break' Tour Donating Meals and Supplies to Teachers

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- South LA teachers are feeling the love today with a little help from ABC's hit tv show Abbott Elementary.

This mobile lunch box is stopping at Title 1 schools across the county. giving away goodie bags and prepacked lunch boxes to teachers.

"I was really excited about coming out here and getting our little goodie bags," said Patrice West, a teacher at Ralph Bunche Elementary School.

They're distributing 10,000 school supply items and today the mobile lunch box stopped by Rosecrans Elementary School in Compton and Ralph Bunche Elementary School in Carson.

"Oftentimes teachers are overlooked. And just having this small token of appreciation means a lot," Tamara Carter, Principal at Rosecrans Elementary School.

The lunch break tour is part of the show's marketing campaign, and it's all about showing teacher appreciation.

"The supplies come in handy, especially as a teacher, so we don't have to go into our pocket and spend money," Cheree Montgomery, a teacher at Ralph Bunche Elementary.

And these teachers say the tv show is pretty spot on in representing what it's like working in a school.