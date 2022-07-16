ABC7 Salutes

Community is key as members of Colton VFW welcome, support neighborhood

Colton VFW opens its doors for entire community

COLTON (KABC) -- Like a lot of VFW's, Post 6476 in Colton has been around for decades. But while it's obviously here for the veterans in an on-going basis, on this day the facility is here for the whole community.

"This is the first open house we've had, because the new commander is really getting involved with our activities at the VFW," said veteran Bernie Moyeda.

And while the idea of an open house might not seem like anything new, for Post Commander Dez Hernandez, getting more involved in the community is one of his top priorities.

"We want to have more community relationships, so we figure this would be a good opportunity," said Hernandez.

They had menudo in the morning, a barbeque later in the afternoon and of course lots of camaraderie. Veteran and Colton native Paul Abodaca says Post 6476 has always helped the people of Colton. Now they're hoping to do even more.

"Scholarships, donations to football teams, baseball teams, local high schools, we're very community oriented," said Abodaca.

Of course, the VFW motto is no one does more for veterans.

"We all got to stick together; we stuck together when we were in the war, and we still stick together," said veteran Jerry Hernandez.

And now, there's more togetherness with the community than anyone can remember.

"Because we as Vietnam veterans never got a parade coming home, so it's really nice when people come up and say thank you for your service" said Moyeda. "To me that's a great honor."
