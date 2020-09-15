2020 presidential election

President Donald Trump to face uncommitted voters in ABC News town hall event in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Philadelphia for a town hall event hosted by ABC News on Tuesday evening.

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the event, titled "The President and the People."

According to the network, the forum will take place at the National Constitution Center and will provide uncommitted voters the opportunity to ask the president their questions on issues affecting Americans from the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery to protests for racial justice and climate change.

The town hall comes as both presidential candidates say they are counting on taking the Keystone State in November. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by a margin of 0.7% -- the narrowest difference in a presidential election for the state since 1840.

Tuesday's event will be held in accordance with state and local government COVID-19 regulations around attendance limits, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

ABC News said it offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, but ABC News and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date.

The town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center and the 90-minute special will air from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET and 8 to 9:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiaabc newsvote 2020politics2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldtown hall meetingpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
Biden blasts Trump over climate change, West Coast fires
States ask judge to reverse changes at USPS
Bloomberg to spend at least $100M to help Biden in Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GoFundMe page raises over $300K for wounded Compton deputies
Bobcat Fire: Crews race to protect Mount Wilson Observatory
Louisville agrees to settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Sheriff Villanueva defends deputies' arrest of reporter
Video: Wounded deputy aids partner after Compton shooting
West Coast fires are having an impact on NYC
Trump rejects climate change's role in California wildfires
Show More
LA arson fires increasing amid COVID-19, data shows
LA County to remain on purple tier as COVID hospitalizations drop
UCLA ranked top public school in nation
El Dorado Fire prompts Angelus Oaks residents to evacuate
Judge rules Pennsylvania's pandemic restrictions are unconstitutional
More TOP STORIES News