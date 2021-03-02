March is Red Cross Month - How to take action

ABC7 is teaming up with the American Red Cross (ARC) Los Angeles Region to honor Red Cross Month by giving blood, signing up to volunteer or donation on Giving Day on March 24.
The Red Cross shows up every day to provide critical support for people facing crises of all kinds - even in the midst of a pandemic.
Red Cross Month Events:
Light Up Red - Five-year running tradition across Los Angeles, where iconic buildings, landmarks and companies will light up red in hour of Red Cross Month. This is reminder that we are all in this together.
Santa Monica Pier (March 1)
Paramount Studios Main Gate and Water Tower in Hollywood (March 8-12)
Beverly Hills City Hall (March 24)
Giving Day - On March 24, giving a gift donation of any size makes a difference and provide food, shelter and relief items to families in need across Los Angeles.
How You Can Take Action: Join the American Red Cross spirit this March and support their mission to provide comfort and hope during these toughest of times.
Donate Online: redcross.org/abc7la
Call: 1-800-Red-Cross
Give Blood: Please make an appointment at redcrossblood.org
Volunteer: Visit redcross.org/volunteer
