Get the new ABC7 mobile app to get breaking news alerts, stream live

Get breaking news alerts and watch live newscasts with the new ABC7 mobile app.

Search for ABC7 Los Angeles in the App store or Google Play

Get breaking news alerts and watch live newscasts with the new ABC7 mobile app! Stay updated on local news and weather, as well as national top stories from Southern California's news leader.

WATCH

- Watch live news broadcasts on the 24/7 streaming channel

- Find exclusive video clips and watch newscasts on demand

- Use the "picture in picture" feature to watch live video while you use other apps on your phone

EXPLORE

- Search for stories using the explore section

- Browse content in our featured sections, including Investigations, Newsmakers, ABC7 Español and more!

WEATHER

- Easily choose your locations to get hourly conditions and 7-day forecast

- Get real-time Doppler maps along with detailed weather information

- Get weather and traffic alerts for severe conditions so you're always up-to-date before you go

MY NEWS

- Stay informed on stories that matter to you by choosing topics you care about.

- The My News section builds a unique feed just for you based on interests and locations you choose.

- Choose customized alerts for topics and locations you care about, from entertainment news to sports updates and everything in between