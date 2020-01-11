ABC7 has your chance to win 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Bleacher Seats!

Watch Eyewitness News at 6am on Monday 4/26 for the "Secret Code" and your chance to win!
It's the biggest night in Hollywood-The Academy Awards!
ABC7 has your chance to watch the celebrity arrivals at next year's 2022 Oscars Fan Experience.
Two lucky winners will be chosen to join ABC7 and On the Red Carpet with a pair of exclusive Oscars Red Carpet bleacher seat tickets.
You and a guest will be invited to see all of the stars come through in their top fashion. It's a star-studded event you don't want to miss!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 4/26/21 at 8am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules here.Void where prohibited.