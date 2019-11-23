ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Disney on Ice!

Watch Eyewitness News weekdays at 6am PT beginning Monday, December 9th thru Friday, December 13th and look for the "Secret Code."
Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party, a brand new adventure filled with worldclass skating, highflying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts! Help them follow Captain Hook's treasure map and look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell in immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco in Miguel's Disney On Ice debut, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky above you as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and singalong with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen.
Make memories with your whole family during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out magical celebration on the ice, in the air, and all around!
Show Information:
STAPLES Center: Dec. 12 thru 15, 2019
Honda Center: Dec. 19 thru 23, 2019
Long Beach Arena: Dec. 26 thru 30, 2019
Toyota Arena: Jan. 15, 2020
OPENING NIGHT TICKETS START AT JUST $16!
For event information visit: https://www.disneyonice.com/mickeys-search-party?h=1
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 12/13/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at
https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/6de7aca9b7e3b00f58bacb1fdc8e9c49.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/7Qo3aIB
