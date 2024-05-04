Darius Morris, former Lakers guard who attended Mar Vista's Windward School, dies at 33

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Darius Morris, a point guard who played for the Lakers from 2011-13 and later for the Clippers in 2013-14, has died at the age of 33, according to the Lakers.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris," the Lakers said in the caption of a memorial photo posted on social media.

The cause and location of his death were not immediately confirmed.

Morris played high school basketball at Windward School in Mar Vista and starred at the University of Michigan before the Lakers drafted him in the second round in 2011.

He played in 19 games his first season in Los Angeles, averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 assists per game. The next season he appeared in 48 games and averaged 4 points and 1.6 assists.

He played for the Philadelphia 76ers for one season before joining the Clippers for part of the 2013-14 season, playing in 10 games before finishing the season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morris' final stop in the NBA was a one-season stint with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014-15. He appeared in 132 NBA games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.4 assists in 11.1 minutes per game.