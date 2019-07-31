About ABC7 Los Angeles

ABC7.com is the website for ABC7 / KABC-TV, the most-watched television station in Southern California. ABC7 is the West Coast flagship of the ABC Owned Television Stations group, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company.

The leader in HD programming, Eyewitness News is the first television station in Southern California to broadcast news in high-definition. ABC7.com is the #1 local TV news website in the county, and ABC7 was the first local television station in the United States to surpass 3 million Facebook followers.

The station's offices and studio are located in Glendale, California.

ABC7 Broadcast Center

500 Circle Seven Drive

Glendale, CA 91201

For any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the public file, call 818-863-7223.

Management

President / General Manager

Wendy Granato

Vice President - News

Pam Chen

Vice President - Finance

David Wurtzel

Vice President - Community Engagement

Teresa Samaniego

Vice President - Technology

Brandon Carleton

Vice President - Marketing

Kris Baete

Director - Digital

Hanna Maxfield

Digital staff

Manager - Digital content

Janet Kinnaman

Senior analyst

Maneeza Iqbal

Senior digital producer

Harrison Sheppard

Digital/social producers

Monica Grimaldo

Oscar Flores

Stephanie Lopez

Berenize Montoya

John Moreno

Elizabeth Munoz

Mark Salay

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT OUR NEWS TEAM

Station History at a Glance

Sept. 16, 1949: ABC7 begins on-air operations as KECA-TV

Feb. 1, 1954: KABC-TV replaces the KECA call letters

1962: The "Circle 7" logo is introduced

Dec 2000: ABC7 leaves the ABC Television Center (The Prospect Studios) in Los Feliz and moves into its current state-of-the-art facility, designed by Cesar Pelli

Feb. 4, 2006: Station debuts broadcasts in HD

June 12, 2009: ABC7 drops analog signal, switches to DTV

January 2014: ABC7 starts producing a daily 7pm newscast on KDOC-TV.

May 8, 2014: ABC7 becomes the first local TV station in the United States to surpass 1 million Facebook

Feb 2017: ABC7's helicopter AIR7HD debuts XTREME Vision and SkyMap7.

Order Videos and Transcripts

ABC7 cannot provide broadcast clips or transcripts. However, third-party companies do sell that material. One of those is LA CLIPS at 323-962-2029. For ABC News content, call 800-225-5222. If you do not know the title and date of the program, you must first call 212-456-7477. Videos are not available for World News segments.

Closed Captioning Issues

For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning, please contact Technology Operations Manager Todd Olson. You can write to us at the station address listed above, email CaptionHelp@abc7.com, or call 818-863-7008. You can also fax (818) 863-7514.

Request Satellite Waivers

The Satellite Home Viewer Improvement Act requires that consumers request waivers from their satellite providers. Satellite providers might forward requests to KABC-TV for evaluation. We have 30 days to respond.

Request an ABC7 Personality

Call: 818-863-7230

Fax: 818-863-7227

ABC7 Broadcast Center

(Name of ABC7 personality you are requesting)

C/O Teresa Samaniego

500 Circle Seven Drive

Glendale, CA, 91201

Your request must appear on your organization's stationery or letterhead. Be sure to include the name of the individual, as well as the type, day and time of the event. Also, include your contact information.

Corrections Policy

We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards. Each story on our website has a "Report a Typo" link at the bottom of the page where you can alert us to any issues with the story. We review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.