ABC7 presents Women's Health Town Hall

The event, hosted by anchors David Ono and Ellen Leyva, will include a panel of experts addressing racial and ethnic health disparities impacting women of color. Studies show that women of color have worse health outcomes than white women, and nearly twice as many women of color describe themselves as being in fair or poor health condition. Panelists include:
- Cynthia E. Muñoz, PhD, MPH psychologist, American Diabetes Association
- Tracie Kimbrough, cancer survivor and "Reach to Recovery" volunteer, American Cancer Society
- Dr. Karol Watson, cardiologist at UCLA Health, volunteer expert for the American Heart Association
- Dr. Sonal Patel, Allergy & Immunology, Allergy and Internal Medicine/Pediatrics, American Lung Association
Watch the town hall live at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on ABC7, and you can stream the event with ABC7's connected TV apps.