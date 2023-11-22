Dorm 511 helps incarcerated veterans receive treatment, counseling, education on road to release

A new program at the North County correctional facility aims to help incarcerated veterans. The LA Sheriff's Department, in partnership with the Veterans Administration, has a goal to make sure no veteran leaves them without a plan to succeed.

Castaic (KABC) -- A new program at the North County correctional facility aims to help incarcerated veterans. The LA sheriff's department, in partnership with the Veterans Administration, has a goal to make sure no veteran leaves them without a plan to succeed.

"It's a one-stop-shop. They can come in here and find out who's eligible for what and then ensure that when they are released from our custody that they are successful with that plan," said Sgt. Skelley. "And hopefully they don't come back. That's the ultimate goal!"

Through this program, veterans get help setting up their VA medical benefits, housing for when they're released and are offered several programs to support them physically and mentally. They also have their own dorm in the prison which they say helps create a sense of camaraderie.

"It's always good to learn information to better myself. Anger management, since sometimes I get angry. It's always good to better yourself," said US Army Veteran Fuller.

"Not saying it's good being incarcerated but it's helping a lot," said US Navy Veteran Johnson. "It's helping a lot to get my benefits going that I wasn't able to get on the outside. A lot of access that I didn't have on the outside that I have in here."

Veterans work with other veterans in the program.

"These guys served their country," said Sgt. Jeff. "They deserve every amount of respect and help that they can get. We all fall on hard times sometimes and they're no different from us."

"You do hear a lot about the lack of resources that our military receives once they come home, so to be hands-on and see how quickly things can be executed for them is really great," said Tiffany Joiner, custody assistant and veteran liaison.

If you know someone who may benefit from this program or want more information, you can email vet notification at lasd.org.