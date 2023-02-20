'I'm very fortunate:' World War II veteran proud to share his story to a new generation

Herb Licht was drafted when he was 18 years old and recently celebrated his 97th birthday. One of the many things that bring him joy is sharing his experiences with his family.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Herb Licht likes to wear his favorite hat. It makes him proud he was in the service, and it shows some of the places where he served during World War II.

Licht was drafted when he was 18 years old and he was sent to a number of places in the Pacific.

His great grandson, Brody Holtzman, interviewed Licht a few years ago for a school project. He learned firsthand all about his great grandfather and what he did in the war.

Licht described one battle.

"We didn't realize that the Japanese were on a hillside camouflage and we ran into them and they started shooting at us," he said.

Brody has great respect for his great great grandfather's service.

"He's part of the greatest generation," said Holtzman. "He helped this country in so many ways, when somebody had to step up and do the job and fight for freedom I find it really admirable."

Licht's daughter Lorrie Turner said he's all about family.

"He loves it when the grandkids are with him and he pulls out the books and he shows them everything that's in that book and what he did," she said.

Licht said one of the memories that's always stayed with him is when he was one of the first to enter Hiroshima.

"Everything, everything, was flat," he said. "It was amazing and anything you picked up, anything from the ground, it would just disintegrate in your hand."

Licht recently celebrated his 97 birthday and said he's lucky to be alive.

"I have a lovely family and I'm very fortunate," he said.

And a Happy Birthday from us as well.