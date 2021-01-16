ABC7 Salutes: Veteran we lost to COVID-19 remembered for his rap music, positive energy

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- Mark Ho, "Bagyo", is a former U.S. Marine who left the service in 2007. The aspiring rapper battled two types of cancer, before succumbing to COVID-19. His music inspired many, while also being his own form of treatment for PTSD."Music really became his therapy, probably initially as a distraction to funnel his energy towards something really beautiful and positive. He's always been artistic on many levels," said Michael Villamac-Ho, Mark's brother.Mark's mother Ludy Villamac Gilkison brought her sons America as children. He wrote a song about his mom's struggle in their new country and performed it during her 60th birthday party."And he start rapping about my life story and all the people there start crying, you know, it touched their heart because they talk about coming here to America because it's not really easy. We had to give up everything we had in the Philippines, you know," said Villamac-Gilkison.Michael is also a former Marine, who remembers his little brother's strength and energy whether fighting cancer or performing on stage."I just keep on I just... the look on his face ... he was so strong all the time and it didn't matter if it was after stem cell transplant, didn't matter if it was before stem cell transplant, didn't matter if he had a bad day, didn't matter if it was a birthday party for somebody, he gave the same type of energy," said Villamac-Ho.Michael says Mark was injured in a motorcycle accident and contracted COVID-19 while in the hospital. Now his mother and brother want to warn the public to take the coronavirus seriously so that no one else has to lose a family member."We lost someone for something that is useless because Mike survived Iraq and he survived in fighting his cancer and still going strong but look what kind of disease that trigger him to take away his precious life," said Villamac Gilkison.Mark Ho will be buried at Riverside National Memorial cemetery, but his memory and his music will live on.