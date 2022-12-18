Riverside school holds concert to honor Air Force sergeant stationed far from her family

The Riverside Arts Academy paid tribute to an Air Force sergeant who is stationed on the East Coast, far from her husband and kids in the Inland Empire.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Being stationed thousands of miles away from one's family is especially difficult over the holidays for members of the U.S. military.

That's why some young performers helped brighten the day with music for an Air Force sergeant who is stationed a continent away from her husband and children.

Master Sgt. Wendy Day works during the week as a civilian at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.

But she's also stationed in Charleston, S.C. as a combat camera journalist.

That means she spends a lot of time away from her Southern California home - and her husband and two kids.

Students with the Riverside Arts Academy recently held a concert that was open to the public but aimed at honoring Day for her service and commitment.

"I really appreciate the community turning out for us and showing us support at this time of year," Day said. "It truly means a lot."

Collette Lee, president of the academy, said the performance was not just to honor Day but also to teach the children about military service.

"This family, they have a very difficult road because they have two young children and her base is in Charleston, and she has to fly back," Lee said. "Imagine having a newborn baby, and having to do that."