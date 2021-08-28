ABC7 Salutes: A Village for Veterans in Orange County who need a Helping Hand

PLACENTIA (KABC) -- The residents call it an oasis for veterans.For the past year, the City of Placentia has welcomed those who served our country at their Veterans Village. It is a permanent supportive housing development that serves military veterans who are in need."Veterans should never be homeless," said Craig S. Green, Mayor City of Placentia. "You see what positive things come out of a project like this.""We're just a bunch of old veterans now we have some place to come and live in harmony," said Martin R Larranaga, Resident of Veterans Village."One of the things we didn't get coming home from Vietnam was a welcome home," said Mayor Green. "That's why this is so important."