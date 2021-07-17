ABC7 Salutes: Placentia American Legion honors veteran by naming Post after him

PLACENTIA (KABC) -- ABC7 salutes an American Legion member who has served his community in Placentia for decades. And now, his post is giving him a special honor.Antonio Rangel is 90 years old and still leading the pledge of allegiance. In fact, if there is a job to do at American legion post 277 Rangel has probably done it. He's been a member for decades and for one simple reason."My family says you're old, you're sick, why don't you quit? I can't! I love the program!" said Rangel.Before he served the Placentia American Legion, Rangel served his country in the Army. And now fellow Legionnaires are honoring him by naming the post after him. It is a big honor that Rangel never expected.'It feels great! It feels like I won the lottery!" said Rangel.The veteran has been honored before, in 1989 he was named Placentia's citizen of the year. But this reward really hits home."This is one of the greatest things that ever happened to me," said Rangel. "I appreciate it. I love it. Thank you so much!"And Rangel won't celebrate alone his kids and grandkids were with him; and of course his Legion family will celebrate too.For his years of service ABC7 Salutes Antonio Rangel.