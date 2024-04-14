Army veteran discovers hidden talent, second career as actor after joining VA Creative Arts Festival

They say age is but a number. And 79-year-old army veteran Mike McCann is proving that adage! He recently discovered his passion for acting after participating in the Long Beach VA's National Veterans creative arts festival.

They say age is but a number. And 79-year-old army veteran Mike McCann is proving that adage! He recently discovered his passion for acting after participating in the Long Beach VA's National Veterans creative arts festival.

They say age is but a number. And 79-year-old army veteran Mike McCann is proving that adage! He recently discovered his passion for acting after participating in the Long Beach VA's National Veterans creative arts festival.

They say age is but a number. And 79-year-old army veteran Mike McCann is proving that adage! He recently discovered his passion for acting after participating in the Long Beach VA's National Veterans creative arts festival.

LONG BEch (KABC) -- They say age is but a number. And 79-year-old army veteran Mike McCann is proving that adage! He recently discovered his passion for acting after participating in the Long Beach VA's National Veterans creative arts festival.

McCann served in the Army from 1969 to 1972. But you may recognize him from his later in life switch to acting, where he's been cast in movies including "Babylon", and several popular music videos.

"I have a picture with Margot Robbie and I'm in the background kind of thing," said McCann. "I've done music videos with Jennifer Hudson, Matchbox 20, and commercials."

The Redondo Beach native says like young men of his generation, he answered the call to serve his country and was drafted into the army right after he graduated from Cal State Long Beach. He served from a base in the states during the Vietnam war.

"I wound up in the command information office writing and producing training materials, and, and public information stuff," said McCann.

The job sparked his creative side. He had several jobs writing sales training scripts for Nissan and Toyota. but once he retired and joined the VA in Long Beach, he discovered acting - all thanks to the national veteran's creative arts festival hosted by the VA.

"The categories involved in the creative arts festival are drama. and drama includes dramatic pieces as well as comedic pieces," said McCann. "I've done both. I've won in creative writing as well and actually wrote some poetry that was accepted and got an award. So, it gives me something to shoot for every year."

"To see Mike, you know, bring out his history bring out, all of his feelings about being an actor and taking off and running with it, it's his passion, and it really shows," said Vineece Whitener, recreation therapist, Long Beach VA.

McCann's perseverance and creativity paid off when he landed several acting roles. "All of it came about because of the national veteran's creative arts festival. You know, it gives me a reason to create. and that's what's important."

McCann hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams no matter their age or circumstances.

"I've been able to bring in people into the festival that normally wouldn't have come," said McCann. "I realized that I have a responsibility, not just to represent myself, but to represent those people that put the uniform on and didn't come home."