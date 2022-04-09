ABC7 Salutes

101-year old Navy veteran Paul Ignatius shares his knowledge, history with fellow Glendale residents

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Salutes 101-year old Navy veteran

GLENDALE (KABC) -- At 101 years old, Paul Ignatius is a walking and talking history book. He grew up in Glendale and served his country in World War II. And that was just his warm up act!

"I spent eight years in the Pentagon, four different departments, two years as Secretary of the Navy," said Ignatius.

For his years of service, the Navy even named a ship after Ignatius. He recently shared highlights with Glendale residents at an arts and culture gathering at the Glendale library.

"He was the undersecretary of the army, navy, president of the Washington post, at 101 he is a legend," said Gary Shaffer, Glendale arts and culture.

A legend not just to history buffs, but also to his own family. His children joined him for the event and some of their kids are now following his example by serving in the military.

"Pops service is meaningful, and is now being passed on to the next generation," said Sarah Ignatius.

Ignatius credits his Glendale upbringing for many things in his life: His family, his career, and his desire to give back to this community and this country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnavyworld war iiabc7 salutesveteran
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Antelope Valley honors Vietnam War veterans in welcome home ceremony
New photo exhibit puts spotlight on deported veterans
40th Infantry Division Korean war veterans honored in Los Alamitos
Vet diagnosed with ALS sees Super Bowl wish come true
TOP STORIES
Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks after alleged shooter released from jail
South LA apparent car-to-car shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured
3 killed in fiery East LA crash identified as 2 teen siblings, friend
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Tiger Woods makes cut at the Masters: 'I got a chance'
SC schedules 1st execution that could be by firing squad
Dodgers beat Rockies 5-3 thanks to rally in fourth inning
Show More
Motorcyclist leads authorities on high-speed chase through SoCal
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
Dog rescued after falling into storm drain in Palm Springs
Scooter accident leaves man paralyzed, and attorney has warning
Family of boy hit in head by errant throw sues Angels for negligence
More TOP STORIES News