Nonprofit comes together to help a veteran centenarian, organizes 'tasty' fundraiser

NORCO (KABC) -- A local veterans non-profit from Norco came together to help a centenarian who was having financial difficulties. They decided to organize a very "tasty" fundraiser, to make sure the World War II veteran could pay for his bills.

There's a lot support behind this man: World War II veteran John Campa of Whittier. And rightfully so.

Campa is in need of help; and it's no surprise his fellow veterans have answered the call after learning he was having trouble paying his bills. Francis Blakesley is Commander of the Norco American Legion.

"His reverse mortgage, he outlived it. He's 100 years old on St. Patrick's day this year and so that amount of income that's no longer coming in, it's taking away from his ability to have in home care,' said Blakesley.

That's when the American Legion post 328 in Norco stepped in... organizing a pancake breakfast to help raise funds.

"He wants to stay in his home that he shared with his wife for 60 years and so that means something," said Blakesley.

"To be able to see a World War II veteran here today, to be able to help him out and keep him in his home is heartwarming for me," said Kristine Yvette Boudreaux Ramirez.

"I want to thank everybody here - surprising me. I never thought I'd get this honor... Answer to my prayers," said Campa.

While the money raised here will help... it of course won't cover all expenses moving forward - but what it has done is drawn attention all the way to the state level with other veteran organizations doing what they can to help as well.

"These people are just out here to have pancakes they're mostly here to recognize a hero and that's what we're here for," said Jennifer Turpin.