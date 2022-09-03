'Enlisted:' 2 veterans with passion for arts team up to write play about their Army experience

Although they say their target audience is veterans, Drew Anthony and Juston Graber believe it offers something for everyone.

Although they say their target audience is veterans, Drew Anthony and Juston Graber believe the play offers something for everyone.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drew Anthony and Juston Graber first met in 2012 and realized they had a lot in common.

Both of the men are veterans and served in the U.S. Army with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, but they also both have a love for the arts. It wasn't long before the two started working together on projects.

"We started writing our own short films, our own concepts together, series, and we kind of saw that there was this chemistry that we had together," said Anthony.

Graber is a USC graduate with a major in theater and Anthony had been writing and producing projects for the veteran community for years.

After some collaboration, the two decided to write a play called "Enlisted."

They also directed and co-starred in the play.

"We're inviting veterans to come see a play in theater and it's a reflection of even their service," said Anthony.

"It's easy for civilians to come watch the play and understand it too," Graber added. "Obviously, our target audience is the veteran community. They've enjoyed it thus far."

The comedic play follows an Army unit before, during and after a deployment. It also features roles played by fellow veterans.

"It took a lot of time, hard work, dedication, Drew and I wearing a lot of the hats," said Graber. "I think bringing this to a worldwide audience is needed right now in today's environment."

The two playwrights say they're now looking for investors to take their play on tour.

You can find more information about the play at WeEnlisted.com.