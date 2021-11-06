ABC7 Salutes

Veterans Center in Inglewood gets dining hall makeover

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Veterans Center in Inglewood gets dining hall makeover

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Vets site in Inglewood is getting a makeover. The dining hall has new tables and chairs thanks to the Los Angeles Rams and Rocket Mortgage.

"It's a great thing that they come here to help the veterans to celebrate veterans. There's nothing better for me, as a veteran, than to see other agencies...come here and help our veterans," said Kevin Kincey.

Veteran Wesley Orso says it will raise morale -- something they need more of.

This is the second year in a row that the Rams and Rocket Mortgage have teamed up to improve conditions at that site. It's their way of thanking those who served.

For a lot of the veterans, it's not just about new tables - it's also about having people from the outside come into the facility and just give them a little TLC.

"It's a joy to see other people embracing us veterans here," said Kincey.

New tables, new chairs, and a nice lunch - little things that mean a lot to the men and women living there.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countylos angeles ramsveteransabc7 salutes
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Food bank helps veterans, families struggling with food insecurity
UCLA offers on-campus services for more than 1,000 veterans
LA post office to be renamed in proposal to honor of WWII veteran
99-year-old SoCal veteran gifted flagpole after chance encounter
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News