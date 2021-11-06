Veterans Center in Inglewood gets dining hall makeover

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Vets site in Inglewood is getting a makeover. The dining hall has new tables and chairs thanks to the Los Angeles Rams and Rocket Mortgage."It's a great thing that they come here to help the veterans to celebrate veterans. There's nothing better for me, as a veteran, than to see other agencies...come here and help our veterans," said Kevin Kincey.Veteran Wesley Orso says it will raise morale -- something they need more of.This is the second year in a row that the Rams and Rocket Mortgage have teamed up to improve conditions at that site. It's their way of thanking those who served.For a lot of the veterans, it's not just about new tables - it's also about having people from the outside come into the facility and just give them a little TLC."It's a joy to see other people embracing us veterans here," said Kincey.New tables, new chairs, and a nice lunch - little things that mean a lot to the men and women living there.