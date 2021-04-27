ABC7 salutes

LA-based veterans group reaches out to encourage SoCal vets to get vaccinations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new COVID-19 vaccination site in Chinatown has opened with the goal to reach as many veterans as possible. ABC7 Salutes local veterans group Team Rubicon for going the extra mile to help others.

Jake Wood, a Marine who did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, now leads Team Rubicon.

"Team Rubicon has been working all throughout the United States throughout the pandemic. This is the first time we've been running this vaccination site here in Chinatown,' said Wood.

Team Rubicon is an L.A.-based national veteran-led disaster response group, and members jumped at the chance to help the L.A. Department of Public Health with a new vaccination site.



Art Delacruz is president and chief operating officer of the organization.

"I think the military reluctance is about confidence building," said Delacruz.

That's why Wood says Team Rubicon is here.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.


"I'm out here because I think we see the light at the end of the tunnel. We have the solution for ending this pandemic, and it means getting America vaccinated. Team Rubicon is happy to be playing a part in that," said Wood.

"Chinatown had one of the lowest rates of vaccination and Team Rubicon has been exceptional at helping us doing a lot of logistical issues - with traffic control and social distancing," said Jack Cheng, Operations at Chinatown Service Center Chief Operations Officer.


