From fixing fences to touching up paint, volunteers give time, energy to renovate veteran's home

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- It's out with the old, in with the new as volunteers with "Team Depot" add a fresh coat of paint, and a brand new fence, to the home of a very deserving veteran."It seems like a whole school house full of people working on the house today," said Hugh Watson, US Army.The work is all in service to him, a man who proudly served his country. Watson was drafted to the Army and served in Vietnam. Afterward, he went on to work at the VA for four decades."The military is just like a family. They bring you closer together as brothers and sisters and make you feel proud that you're doing something that's worthwhile," said Watson.Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and The Home Depot have teamed up to provide much needed home repairs and renovations. Volunteers renovated Watson's bathroom to create a walk-in tub and are beautifying the outside of his home. It's simply about saying a much-deserved "thank you.""Thank you for everyone who is sacrificing their lives to save our lives," said volunteer Angela Clemons.All of the renovations are free of charge to the retired vet. It's made possible through Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot's "Celebration of Service" program...supporting veterans worldwide."He applied through our website www.habitatla.org - we reviewed his application and made sure that he qualified in his income and his need was sufficient to receive services through this program," said Andrea Foster, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles."It was helpful for me to know that someone's there watching and someone is there to call and to help when you're in need," said Watson.