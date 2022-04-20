ABC7 Salutes

From fixing fences to touching up paint, volunteers give time, energy to renovate veteran's home

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Volunteers bring veteran's home back to life

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- It's out with the old, in with the new as volunteers with "Team Depot" add a fresh coat of paint, and a brand new fence, to the home of a very deserving veteran.

"It seems like a whole school house full of people working on the house today," said Hugh Watson, US Army.

The work is all in service to him, a man who proudly served his country. Watson was drafted to the Army and served in Vietnam. Afterward, he went on to work at the VA for four decades.

"The military is just like a family. They bring you closer together as brothers and sisters and make you feel proud that you're doing something that's worthwhile," said Watson.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and The Home Depot have teamed up to provide much needed home repairs and renovations. Volunteers renovated Watson's bathroom to create a walk-in tub and are beautifying the outside of his home. It's simply about saying a much-deserved "thank you."

"Thank you for everyone who is sacrificing their lives to save our lives," said volunteer Angela Clemons.

All of the renovations are free of charge to the retired vet. It's made possible through Habitat for Humanity and The Home Depot's "Celebration of Service" program...supporting veterans worldwide.

"He applied through our website www.habitatla.org - we reviewed his application and made sure that he qualified in his income and his need was sufficient to receive services through this program," said Andrea Foster, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles.

"It was helpful for me to know that someone's there watching and someone is there to call and to help when you're in need," said Watson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshome repairshabitat for humanityvolunteerismabc7 salutesveteran
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
ABC7 Salutes 101-year old Navy veteran
Antelope Valley honors Vietnam War veterans in welcome home ceremony
New photo exhibit puts spotlight on deported veterans
40th Infantry Division Korean war veterans honored in Los Alamitos
TOP STORIES
3 men kidnap 4 NorCal tourists, steal roughly $70,000 of property
Pilot killed when small plane crashes near NB 210 Freeway in Sylmar
A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with Hollywood shooting
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Orbeez TikTok challenge results in injuries in Huntington Beach
Jury awards $1.5M to family in erroneous notification of man's death
DEA and Riverside County leaders sounding the alarm on fentanyl
Show More
Pacific Palisades high school reinstates mask mandate amid COVID spike
Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train
New Mexico fines production company of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust'
Upland standoff ends peacefully after concerns over children's safety
Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
More TOP STORIES News