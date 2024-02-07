WWII veteran celebrated as he turns 100 years old

CHINO (KABC) -- He's a veteran who gets to go back in time to see the warplanes that made him a World War II hero. Now, as he approaches a milestone birthday, Harold Kramer is sharing his legacy with family members at a museum dedicated to the "Planes of Fame." It's a historic homecoming of sorts for a World War II veteran.

Kramer is turning 100 years old. His family gathered together at a Chino museum.

"It's delightful. I mean, what more in life could you ask for?" said Kramer.

Kramer was a Marine Corps instrumental mechanic for the corsair airplane in Okinawa. The historic plane is on display at the museum. Other vehicles are part of memories he shares with family.

"Bombs were going off all over the place. So he jumped underneath this jeep for protection. The only thing he had around him being on guard duty," said Gary Alphonse Kramer, Harold's Son.

Kramer didn't like talking about the war much - until he reached his 90s.

"What he remembers most is seeing the Kamikazes because they were up high, coming down trying to land on our ships," said Alphonse Kramer.

Born January 31st, 1924, Kramer grew up in Flint, Michigan. He enlisted in 1942. The day he left for service, he remembers the first time seeing his father cry.

"I went out on the front porch. I went to my dad to say goodbye. And he cried. And he cried. And he cried. And I never knew how much they loved us," said Kramer.

Kramer is loved very much to this day - getting hugs and kisses from his great grandchildren, a gift from the quilt of valor foundation, and cheers from his entire family.

Happy 100th birthday Harold! And thank you for your service