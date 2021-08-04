ABC7 Solutions: Closing Health Care Gap in Communities of Color, Training Next Generation of Doctors

SOUTH L.A. (KABC) -- There are a variety of factors limiting access to health care. For people in South Los Angeles, quite simply, location matters. Dr. David Carlisle is the president and CEO of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Watts-Willowbrook and points out,Since 1979, CDU has trained 28 medical students a year working with the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. That is about to change.CDU's new, independent four-year medical education program will begin in the fall of 2023. To help make that possible, afrom the California State Legislature will help pay for a new 100 thousand square foot medical education building.CDU's campus will double in size through development of a 10-acre site across the street that was formerly Lincoln Elementary. It's all part of the effort to increase the number of Black and Latino medical graduates in the health care workforce, like Dr. Rasheed Ivey who says,Several studies have shown minority patients, particularly Blacks, tend to prefer physicians of their own race. Given that 13% of the population is Black, but only 5% of the practicing doctors are, CDUs expansion plans might be the answer to improving health care for everyone. Dr. Ivey adds,Dr. Carlisle adds this new medical program could inspire kids around the country,Along with construction already underway, CDU is transforming itself from a hidden gem to a beacon of opportunity for the community according to Dr. Carlisle.