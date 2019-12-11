Spark of Love Toy Drive 2024 - Donate today

Help us celebrate our 32nd annual toy drive!
Join ABC7, the Southern California Firefighters and Toys for Tots, along with our presenting sponsor Subaru, in celebrating the 32nd year of the Spark of Love Toy Drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.
All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children and teens in need.
Our special community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for children and teens in need in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Over the past two and a half decades, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than 11 million toys!
The Spark of Love toy drive will begin on Monday, November 11, 2024 on our digital platforms and on-air throughout the ABC7 newscasts. This year, we will host three Toy Collection Events starting Friday, December 6th, where our viewers and participants can drop-off their new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment. The toy drive will run through December 24, 2024.
Share your photos and videos with #SparkOfLove, and you could be featured on Eyewitness News! When using #SparkOfLove, you agree ABC7 and its licensees may use, edit & distribute the post without restriction in all media per these terms https://abc7.com/share.
Subaru - subaru.com
Amazon - amazon.com
Mathis Home - mathishome.com
Jazwares - jazwares.com
Ontario Auto Center - ontarioautocenter.com
JAKKS Pacific - jakks.com
SoCal Honda Dealers - socalhondadealers.com
K-FROG 95.1 - kfrog.radio.com
International Paper - internationalpaper.com
Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - supportlafd.org
U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - toysfortots.org
For more information on how to donate, please send an email to sparkoflove@abc7.com.