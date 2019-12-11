24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Spark of Love Toy Drive 2024 - Donate today

Help us celebrate our 32nd annual toy drive!

Este artículo se ofrece en Español
Click here to donate to Spark of Love
ABC7 and Southern California Firefighters are celebrating the 32nd Annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Join ABC7, the Southern California Firefighters and Toys for Tots, along with our presenting sponsor Subaru, in celebrating the 32nd year of the Spark of Love Toy Drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.



HOW TO DONATE


  1. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment at your local fire station. (Subject to change anytime due to public health protocol.)


  2. Text to Give: Text "SPARK" to 24365


  3. Donate online by going to supportlafd.kindful.com to make a donation via credit card.


  4. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment at your local Subaru Retailer.


  5. Donate by Mail: Send checks to LAFD Foundation, Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, 1700 Stadium Way #100, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Make checks out to LAFD FOUNDATION. Write SPARK OF LOVE in the memo line.


  6. Buy a T-shirt: ABC7 has teamed up with local muralists to create exclusive Spark of Love-inspired t-shirts. ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of these t-shirts to support our 32nd annual toy drive. Check them out at abc7.com/shop.


All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children and teens in need.



Our special community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for children and teens in need in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Over the past two and a half decades, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than 11 million toys!



The Spark of Love toy drive will begin on Monday, November 11, 2024 on our digital platforms and on-air throughout the ABC7 newscasts. This year, we will host three Toy Collection Events starting Friday, December 6th, where our viewers and participants can drop-off their new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment. The toy drive will run through December 24, 2024.



TOY COLLECTION EVENTS

Friday, December 6, 2024
4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
L.A. City & Pasadena - Rose Bowl (Lot F)
1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena
L.A. County - Los Cerritos Center
239 Los Cerritos Center, Cerritos
The parking area near Gridley Rd. and South St.

To mark her birthday, a local teen wanted to donate boxes full of toys to our Spark of Love toy drive. She brought the generous donations to our Friday event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.


Sheriff Robert Luna and others from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department donated toys to support ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive event in Cerritos on Friday.



Friday, December 13, 2024
4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Inland Empire - Mathis Home
4105 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario


Share your photos and videos with #SparkOfLove, and you could be featured on Eyewitness News! When using #SparkOfLove, you agree ABC7 and its licensees may use, edit & distribute the post without restriction in all media per these terms https://abc7.com/share.



SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE SPONSORS & DONORS

Subaru - subaru.com


Amazon - amazon.com


Mathis Home - mathishome.com


Jazwares - jazwares.com


Ontario Auto Center - ontarioautocenter.com


JAKKS Pacific - jakks.com


SoCal Honda Dealers - socalhondadealers.com


K-FROG 95.1 - kfrog.radio.com


International Paper - internationalpaper.com


Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - supportlafd.org


U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - toysfortots.org



For more information on how to donate, please send an email to sparkoflove@abc7.com.

