Spark of Love Toy Drive 2024 - Donate today

Join ABC7, the Southern California Firefighters and Toys for Tots, along with our presenting sponsor Subaru, in celebrating the 32nd year of the Spark of Love Toy Drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.

HOW TO DONATE

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment at your local fire station. (Subject to change anytime due to public health protocol.)



Text to Give: Text "SPARK" to 24365



Donate online by going to supportlafd.kindful.com to make a donation via credit card.



Drop off a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment at your local Subaru Retailer.



Donate by Mail: Send checks to LAFD Foundation, Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, 1700 Stadium Way #100, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Make checks out to LAFD FOUNDATION. Write SPARK OF LOVE in the memo line.



Buy a T-shirt: ABC7 has teamed up with local muralists to create exclusive Spark of Love-inspired t-shirts. ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of these t-shirts to support our 32nd annual toy drive. Check them out at abc7.com/shop.

All proceeds will go to buying toys or sports equipment for the children and teens in need.

Our special community campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for children and teens in need in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties. Over the past two and a half decades, the Spark of Love Toy Drive has successfully collected more than 11 million toys!

The Spark of Love toy drive will begin on Monday, November 11, 2024 on our digital platforms and on-air throughout the ABC7 newscasts. This year, we will host three Toy Collection Events starting Friday, December 6th, where our viewers and participants can drop-off their new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment. The toy drive will run through December 24, 2024.

TOY COLLECTION EVENTS



Friday, December 6, 2024

4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

L.A. City & Pasadena - Rose Bowl (Lot F)

1001 Rose Bowl Dr, Pasadena

L.A. County - Los Cerritos Center

239 Los Cerritos Center, Cerritos

The parking area near Gridley Rd. and South St.



To mark her birthday, a local teen wanted to donate boxes full of toys to our Spark of Love toy drive. She brought the generous donations to our Friday event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Sheriff Robert Luna and others from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department donated toys to support ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive event in Cerritos on Friday.



Friday, December 13, 2024

4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Inland Empire - Mathis Home

Inland Empire - Mathis Home

4105 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario

SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE SPONSORS & DONORS

Subaru - subaru.com

Amazon - amazon.com

Mathis Home - mathishome.com

Jazwares - jazwares.com

Ontario Auto Center - ontarioautocenter.com

JAKKS Pacific - jakks.com

SoCal Honda Dealers - socalhondadealers.com

K-FROG 95.1 - kfrog.radio.com

International Paper - internationalpaper.com

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation - supportlafd.org

U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tot - toysfortots.org

For more information on how to donate, please send an email to sparkoflove@abc7.com.