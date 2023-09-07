ABC7, ESPN and other cable channels remain off Spectrum amid negotiations

Disney says that the company is in negotiations with Charter Communications for a new agreement after Disney pulled ESPN, ABC and other cable channels off Charter-owned Spectrum's cable service.

Spectrum customers are still unable to watch programming on ABC7 and other Disney channels including ESPN and FX as the two companies negotiate a new deal.

On Thursday, Disney released this new statement:

As the US Open reaches the men's and women's finals, and fans gear up for a weekend of college football and the opening of the NFL season, it's unfortunate that Charter decided to abandon their consumers by denying them access to our great programming. While they have stated their "indifference" to the needs of millions of paying customers, we will not lose sight of what is most important - investing in the highest-quality stories, news and sports for our audience. The question for Charter is clear: Do you care about your subscribers and what they're telling you they want - or not? Disney stands ready to resolve this dispute and do what's in the best interest of Charter's customers.

Spectrum TV subscribers have not had access to Disney's portfolio of live sporting events, news coverage and entertainment programming since Aug. 31.

Cable operator Charter Communications serves more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand, according to its website. Disney says that it "has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace."

Last week, Charter released a statement saying, "We are disappointed with The Walt Disney Company's decision to remove their networks from our lineup and deny our customers the opportunity to watch. The current video ecosystem is broken. With The Walt Disney Company, we have proposed a model that creates better alignment for the industry and better choices for our customers. We are hopeful we can find a path forward."

There's no word on when or if a deal will be reached. If you are impacted by the outage, please contact Spectrum directly at (855) 366-7132 or go to keepmynetworks.com.

