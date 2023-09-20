OC breast cancer walk aims to raise awareness on early detection

A sea of pink of will once again take over Newport Beach for this year's Susan G. Komen Orange County More Than Pink walk.

More than 4,000 people including over 400 breast cancer survivors will come together to celebrate life and honor those who lost their battle to cancer.

Donna Hartman is co-chair of the event.

"After treatment I started volunteering for Susan G. Komen and it changed my life," Hartman said. "I had a purpose and I had a voice."

The two-time breast cancer survivor is now focused on helping men and women thrive after a cancer diagnosis.

She said it all starts with preventative screenings.

Hartman said, "There are additional scans that they can have. They can have 3D mammograms, MRIs, ultrasounds; so women, if you are told that you have dense breasts please demand further scans. Be proactive and advocate for yourselves."

Megan Klink, vice president of Susan G. Komen's west region, recommends getting a mammogram every single year if you're 40 and older.

"It's so important to get screened, to know your body. Early detection truly does save lives," Klink said.

The organization is expanding its no-cost breast cancer screening and diagnostics services from nine to 12 cities including Los Angeles.

The program is already operating in Orange County.

Klink said, "Breast cancer is the most expensive cancer to treat and the hidden costs and financial barriers are not insignificant."

She said the More Than Pink Walk is so important because it helps raise money to ensure people get the help they need.

More than 8,500 people in Orange County reach out to organization for screenings, diagnostic services and financial assistance.

The 2023 More Than Pink walk is Sunday, Sept. 23.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. and the opening ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m.