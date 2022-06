SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- One local woman in San Diego is fighting back in the best way she knows how against the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.Mariana Cervantes is originally from Arizona, where abortions are now banned after 15 weeks. She decided to open her home to women traveling from states where abortion is banned.Cervantes says that as a survivor of sexual assault, this is her way of giving back and supporting other women."They're not alone, we're all in this fight. We're all together. Especially right now, we need to stick together and we need to fight for our rights" said Cervantes.