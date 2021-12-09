Activision Blizzard employee airs new accusations of sexual harassment

The video gaming company already reached an $18 million settlement this fall over similar accusations in the past after a complaint was filed by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
On Wednesday, a woman who still works at the company spoke out publicly for the first time about a culture she says led to an environment where sexual harassment was common.
"I began to remove myself from work events to avoid all the sexual comments and groping," said the woman, identified only as Christine. "I was told not to go to HR. "
She spoke in front of Blizzard Entertainment's headquarters in Irvine with her attorney, Lisa Bloom. Activision Blizzard is the maker of popular games that include Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Candy Crush Saga.
Christine says this was her dream job but she's endured the harassment for four years.
"Since I've been employed at Blizzard I've been subjected to rude comments about my body, unwanted sexual advances, inappropriately touched, subjected to alcohol-infused team events and cube crawls, invited to have sex with my supervisors."
Bloom hasn't officially filed a claim on Christine's behalf but notes the gaming company isn't new to such allegations.
The company reached the $18 million settlement with the federal EEOC in September. Bloom says the company hasn't yet complied with the settlement terms, which include workplace changes that would help employees like Christine.
"Leaders brought in to fix the problem have come and gone, but the victims are still suffering," Bloom said.
Christine wants an apology over lost promotions and a demotion. She also wants a third party appointed to help potential victims of harassment like herself.
An Activision Blizzard spokesperson emailed a statement which read in part:
"We appreciate the courage of our current and former employees in coming forward with reports of misconduct. There is no place in our company or industry, or any industry, for sexual misconduct, harassment or retaliation of any kind. We will not tolerate any behavior that is not aligned to our values and will hold employees accountable who fail to live up to them."
The company said the EEOC settlement is still pending so implementation of key elements of the agreement has not begun.