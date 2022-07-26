Adele announces new dates for her Las Vegas residency: 'Words can't explain how ecstatic I am'

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram.

LAS VEGAS -- Adele is returning to Las Vegas.

After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, the singer announced Monday that she has officially rescheduled her shows.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me."

Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23. On her website, Adele writes that along with the 24 rescheduled shows, she has added eight additional dates. Priority will be given to those who held tickets to the shows that were canceled, her website states.

When originally postponing her shows, Adele shared a tearful video posted to Instagram in which she explained complications she and her crew encountered preparing for the residency.

"I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she said at the time. "Half my crew, half my team is down with Covid. They still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted."

