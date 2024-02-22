African American Film Critics honor best performances of 2023

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- The African American Film Critics Association celebrated its 15th annual awards ceremony in Beverly Hills. Among the honorees: Oscar best actor nominee Colman Domingo. The "Rustin" star Colman accepted his best actor honor at this year's AAFCA Awards.

"I know I'm representing so many people and to be seen by my community this way means the world," said Domingo.

The African American Film Critics Association gave director, George C. Wolfe, this year's Legacy Award.

"It's nice to be honored. And then it's even better to back to work to try and make something else that can contribute to the landscape," said Wolfe.

"Origin" was celebrated as 2023's best dramatic film... along with the best actress prize for star Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Ava DuVernay, best director.

"You have critics who are Black who are considering work from a very unique perspective--their lived experience as African-American people," said DuVernay. "And they're watching films through that lens and they're awarding, honoring, you know, what they feel are the best of the year."

"And it's good to fellowship with people who look like you and let them just love on your real good. I love it so much," said Niecy Nash-Betts.

"American Fiction's" Jeffrey Wright was given the Legend Award. The critics honored the film with four awards, including Best Comedy.

"We not only got the comedy prize but also they say it's the number one pick for the year for their Top 10, which is a big deal," said co-star Erika Alexander.

Also a big deal at this event...dancer and now producer Misty Copeland, honored with the Innovator Award.

"I stand on the shoulders of so many people that have opened doors, maybe in ways they don't even know, for me to be in the position that I'm in," said Copeland.

Among the other honorees here, "The Color Purple" got Best Musical and Best Ensemble; Best Animated Feature, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." And for her breakout performance, Lily Gladstone for "Killers of the Flower Moon."