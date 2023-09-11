Experience Vegas-style fun at the three Agua Caliente Casinos in the California desert

Agua Caliente Casinos offer the Vegas experience at three locations in the California desert.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- With three locations in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City, Agua Caliente Casinos, owned and operated by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, has something for everyone.

Every location is open and welcoming, but as Jessica Newton explains each property has its own personalities. "Palm Springs is more laid back. It's right in the heart of downtown Palm Springs."

Pearl Aguinaldo elaborated on the nightlife entertainment at the Palm Springs location. "Cascade Lounge has Cascade Nights on Fridays and Saturdays, but every day of the week, there's something going on."

If you're in the mood for a luxurious spa getaway, The Spa at Séc-he, known for its sacred mineral hot spring, is right across the street from the Palm Springs location.

The newest location, Cathedral City, "is really known for its nightlife. We get a lot of locals. It's really your friendly neighborhood casino," said Newton.

What really makes the Cathedral City location special is their 12,000 square-foot entertainment venue. Here, locals and tourists alike come out to dance the nights away. Bands like The Dreamboats may even give your evening a little 50's Rock & Roll flair.

The largest location is the resort destination in Rancho Mirage where you can relax at the Sunstone Spa or take a dip in the pool as a hotel guest. There is also a variety of dining options, including The Steakhouse, a gourmet steakhouse with an extensive California wine list.

"We have a huge casino floor and gaming options for any type of gambler," Newton expressed. If you can't get enough of playing the slots, check out the Brian Christopher slots, located in each of the three locations.

