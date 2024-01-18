Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of killing 6-year-old in OC road rage shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of the man accused of killing a 6-year-old boy in a road rage shooting on the 55 Freeway in Orange County.

Aiden Leos was fatally shot on May 21, 2021, 10 days after his birthday. He was sitting in a booster seat and his mother, Joanna Cloonan, was driving him to kindergarten at the time of the shooting.

After a two-week manhunt, Marcus Anthony Eriz and his girlfriend, Wynne Lee, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Eriz faces multiple charges, including murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Lee was allegedly driving the suspects' car when the confrontation occurred. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact and possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Her pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off and she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.

Days after Aiden Leos was fatally shot on the 55 Freeway, the suspects ​got into another traffic altercation in which the alleged shooter waved a gun at another motorist, prosecutors say.

"When they asked him about the shooting specifically, Mr. Eriz said he saw a woman extend a finger towards him," Orange County Deputy District Attorney Dan Feldman told jurors Thursday morning. "He reached into the pocket, grabbed his loaded 9-milimeter semi-automatic, racked a round, put down the automatic window. And as the car drove away, extended his arm out and fired the fatal shot."

"The man who confessed had full hindsight as to what had happened," defense attorney Randall Bethune told the jury. "And he had shame. The man who pulled the trigger did not."

Eriz and Lee were arrested on the day after the boy was eulogized at a memorial service.

"I want nothing more than to find justice, though it won't bring you back into my arms. My precious son had his life ripped away for absolutely no reason," Cloonan told mourners at Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda, where Leos was a kindergarten student.